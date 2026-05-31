Congress Condemns Attack On Banerjee, Slams BJP's 'Fascist Face'

'No place for violence in democracy': Pramod Tiwari

Condemning the recent attack on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Sunday said that there is "absolutely no place for violence in a thriving democracy", and called for strict legal action against those involved in the alleged assault of a Member of Parliament. Tiwari claimed that Banerjee, who had recently switched from the ruling party, was "brutally beaten" and alleged that the attack was politically motivated, suggesting it was linked to the party being out of power. Terming the incident "horrific," the leader condemned violence across the political spectrum and alleged that it reflects what he described as the "fascist face" of the BJP emerging. He further demanded immediate and strict legal action against those responsible for orchestrating and carrying out the attack, saying such incidents must be stopped to preserve democratic values. Tiwari stated, "There is absolutely no place for violence in a thriving democracy. A Member of Parliament, who until just recently belonged to the ruling party, is being brutally beaten. This horrific violence is taking place simply because their party is no longer in power...I strongly condemn such actions across both sides of the political spectrum. Overall, what we are witnessing is the fascist face of the BJP coming to the forefront. The absolute strictest legal action must be taken immediately against those who orchestrated and committed this violence, and this dangerous trend must be put to an end."

'Attack occurred due to lack of security'

Another Congress leader, Udit Raj, on Sunday also strongly condemned the attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, highlighting the lack of adequate security for the Lok Sabha MP. Raj said the BJP treats security as its exclusive domain, and the attack occurred solely due to the lack of adequate protection. "I strongly condemn this incident -- such an attack should never have happened. Since the BJP came to power, they treat security as its exclusive domain. Abhishek Banerjee should have been given security. This attack occurred due to a lack of security," the Congress leader said. (ANI)

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