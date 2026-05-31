PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' A Source Of Inspiration, Says Babulal Marandi

Highlighting the transformative power of determination, Jharkhand BJP leader Babulal Marandi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 134th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' serves as a profound source of inspiration for ordinary citizens. Marandi emphasised that the Prime Minister's interaction with two grassroots sports achievers proves that individuals from simple backgrounds can perform extraordinary deeds for the nation when backed by passion and dedication.

Speaking to reporters, Marandi said, "When ordinary people have passion and dedication, they achieve extraordinary things. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with two such individuals, inspiring them and others to take an interest in sport. It shows clearly that even from simple families, with determination, people can do remarkable work. Across the country, ordinary citizens perform extraordinary deeds for the nation and society, becoming true sources of inspiration."

PM Modi Lauds Athletes on 'Mann Ki Baat'

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, in the 134th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', lauded the 25-year-old sprinter's achievement of finishing the men's 100m race in 10.09 seconds, a performance that secured his qualification for the upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Gurindervir Singh's Inspirational Journey

Responding to a question by Prime Minister Modi, Gurindervir narrated a childhood memory, which he said continues to motivate him even today. "There is a funny story from my childhood. Once, while I was watching TV, my mother turned it off and told me it was time to study. I told her, 'Alright, you won't let me watch TV now, but a day will come when you will be looking for me on the screen, proud to see your son running.' It brings me immense joy that she now watches me compete on television," Gurindervir told the Prime Minister.

The sprinter who serves in the Indian Navy said his father and grandfather were athletes and played a pivotal role in inspiring him to take up sports. "My father and grandfather were athletes. In our culture, we clean our homes during festivals like Diwali or the New Year. I used to love cleaning my father's trophies and medals, and would eagerly ask him where he won them, what the photos were from, and how he helped his team win," said Singh.

Recalling his family's struggles, the 25-year-old said, "We are a middle-class family, Sir. My father used to play volleyball but had to give up sports due to financial hardships at home. Since his own dream remained unfulfilled, he envisioned it through me, hoping his son would achieve it. I used to listen to stories about how hard Milkha Singh trained and promised my father that I would fulfil his dream one day. He would remind me that dreams don't just come true--they require immense grind and hard work," he said.

During the Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Modi lauded the achievements of both Gurindervir Singh and athlete Animesh Kujur for their record-breaking performances. (ANI)

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