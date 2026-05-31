China's Military Presence Near Taiwan Continues With Ships And Aircraft

Continued Chinese Military Activity

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Sunday recorded 1 sortie of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships around its territory. Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said that it had monitored the situation and responded. "1 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

MND detected the presence of 16 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and three official ships operating around its territorial waters on Saturday. All the 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern part Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). In a post on X, the MND said, "16 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 16 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

US Stance on 'Taiwan Problem'

Earlier on May 21, US President Donald Trump, in his gaggle with the press at Joint Base Andrews en route to Groton, CT, said that the US will work on the 'Taiwan problem'. "On Taiwan, I'll speak to everyone. We have that situation very well in hand. We had a great meeting with President Xi; it was amazing actually. We'll work on that Taiwan problem," he said.

Background of China-Taiwan Tensions

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements. Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

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