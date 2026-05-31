One Child Rescued As Four Afghan Refugee Children Drown In Hangu

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Four Afghan children drowned while swimming in a water pond in the Kotki area of Hangu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while one child was rescued alive.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred at a local mini dam within the jurisdiction of City Police Station, where five children drowned while bathing in the water.

Rescue officials said that the victims included two real brothers. The deceased children were between 5 and 8 years old.

Authorities confirmed that all the deceased and the injured child were Afghan refugees.

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Upon receiving the report, Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the scene and launched an emergency operation, recovering the bodies of four children and rescuing one injured child from the water.

The incident has left the area in mourning, while further legal proceedings are underway.