Road Works In Bu Sidra And Fereej Al Manaseer To Serve Over 900 Residential Units: Ashghal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' announced the continued progress in the remaining road and infrastructure works in Bu Sidra and Fereej Al Manaseer.

In a statement, the Authority said the achievement reflects its ongoing commitment to enhancing the efficiency of the road network and infrastructure services to keep pace with urban development and meet the needs of residents throughout the country.

A Project Engineer in Ashghal's Drainage Networks Projects Department, Eng. Ali Al Shibani stated that the infrastructure services would serve 250 citizen plots and over 900 residential units across 5 complexes in the area.

He noted that the project also included the implementation of stormwater drainage networks and other infrastructure facilities to provide integrated services and improve the quality of life for residents.

Regarding the scope of work completed within the project, Eng. Al Shibani explained that it included providing approximately 10 km of roads and construction of 3 signal-controlled intersections enhancing safety in the area and improving traffic flow.

The works also included installing 460 lighting poles, providing 2,175 parking spaces, constructing 16km pedestrian and bicycle paths, all aimed at improving the urban landscape and promoting a healthy lifestyle for residents.

Regarding infrastructure development works, Ashghal implemented a stormwater drainage network with a total length of 8 km, a 4 km sewage network, in addition to implementing 10 km TSE networks.