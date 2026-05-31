IPL Final: RCB's Batting To Face Tough Test Vs GT's Formidable Bowling

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting line-up will face a tough test against a formidable Gujarat Titans (GT) line-up in the Indian Premier League (IPL) title clash at Ahmedabad on Sunday. The skills of RCB's top order will be tested by Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj in the powerplay, while GT's rather unsung hero Jason Holder could come in handy against some of RCB's best as well.

As per ESPNCricinfo, GT's bowling strike rate of 16 is the best among all teams this season and it gets an even more powerful 13.5 at Ahmedabad. It is the same case for the economy rates, as their collective ER of 9.49 falls down to 8.72 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, making them just as favourites as RCB to win the title.

Here are some exciting matchups.

Virat Kohli versus Rabada and Holder

Virat has been dismissed four times (in 10 innings) by Holder but the batter has strike rate of over 184 against him. Rabada could also challenge Kohli in another exciting match-up, having dismissed him five times in 17 innings, while the batter strikes at almost 144 against him.

Rashid Khan against Devdutt Padikkal

The GT spinner could eat up Padikkal, who has been prolific this season with 463 runs in 15 innings with three fifties. Rashid has uprooted him five times in nine innings, with Paddikal striking at just above 90 against him, having mustered 40 runs in 44 balls.

Patidar: The spin basher could eliminate the Rashid threat

Rashid Khan is one of the greatest T20 spinners but the RCB skipper shows absolute disdain against him, with 34 runs in 16 balls at a strike rate of over 212 and four sixes.

Bhuvneshwar vs GT's top-three

GT's reliable top three - skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler - have been quiet against the 'Swing King'. Bhuvneshwar has dismissed Gill six out of 14 times, with GT skipper striking at just over 101. Buttler has fallen to Bhuvneshwar nine times (out of 21 innings) and has struck at just over 110 against him. Sai has played out Bhuvneshwar more carefully, with just one dismissal in seven innings, but at a modest strike rate of over 115.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans Squad

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma.

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