Joao Fonseca Beats Djokovic At Roland Garros In Five Sets

MENAFN - The Rio Times) BRAZIL · TENNIS

Key Facts

- The result: Joao Fonseca beat Novak Djokovic 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 in the third round of Roland Garros, recovering from two sets down.

- The match length: Four hours and 53 minutes on the Philippe Chatrier court before a near-capacity 15,000 crowd packed with Brazilian flags.

- The age stat: Fonseca, 19, became the first player under 20 to beat Djokovic at any Grand Slam in the Serbian's 24-major career.

- The Brazilian historical mark: Fonseca is the first Brazilian to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros since Thomaz Bellucci in 2010.

- Latin American impact: Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo eliminated world number one Jannik Sinner in round two, opening the draw for South American players.

Joao Fonseca beat Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros in a five-set marathon that ran four hours and 53 minutes on the Philippe Chatrier court. The 19-year-old from Rio de Janeiro recovered from two sets down to win 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 and reach the fourth round. The Joao Fonseca breakthrough at Roland Garros is the most important match win of his career and the deepest Brazilian run in Paris since 2010.

How the Joao Fonseca match against Djokovic unfolded

Djokovic took the first two sets 6-4 and 6-4 with measured tennis on the Philippe Chatrier court. The 24-time Grand Slam champion used variation and depth to keep the Brazilian on the back foot through 90 minutes of play. Fonseca's groundstrokes lacked their usual depth in the opening sets.

The third set turned on the youngster's forehand. Fonseca raised his first-serve percentage above 70 percent and started taking the second ball earlier, breaking serve twice to win 6-3 and pull a set back. The crowd, packed with green and yellow flags, lifted in response.

Djokovic, 39, showed visible discomfort under the Paris heat. The Serbian used ice towels during changeovers and was seen massaging his right arm late in the third set. Across the fourth and fifth sets, the gap in physical condition between the players opened up.

The deciding sets in the Joao Fonseca breakthrough

Fonseca took the fourth set 7-5 to force a decider, breaking Djokovic at 5-5 with a forehand winner down the line. The match crossed the four-hour mark with the Brazilian growing into the contest as Djokovic showed visible fatigue.

The fifth set followed a similar arc. Both players held serve through the early stages before Fonseca broke for 6-5. He served out the match with three consecutive aces, the third sealing the biggest win of his career at four hours and 53 minutes.

Djokovic, asked at his post-match press conference whether this might have been his final Roland Garros appearance, said he did not know. The Serbian still trails only Margaret Court's 24-major all-time record and has not added a Grand Slam title since the 2023 US Open.

Joao Fonseca's profile and the Brazilian historical mark

Fonseca was born on August 21, 2006, in Rio de Janeiro. He turned professional in 2024 and reached a career-high ranking of number 24 in November 2025. His coach is Argentina's Franco Davin, who previously worked with David Nalbandian and Juan Martin del Potro.

The Argentina Open title in February 2025 was his first ATP trophy, won at the age of 18 with a final-round victory over Francisco Cerundolo. He added a second ATP title at the Basel 500 in November 2025.

Fonseca is now the first Brazilian to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros since Thomaz Bellucci's run in 2010. He is also the first player under 20 years old to beat Djokovic at any Grand Slam in the Serbian's career.

The Joao Fonseca run and the wider Latin American draw

Fonseca's fourth-round opponent will be the winner of the Tommy Paul versus Casper Ruud match, scheduled for late on Sunday or Monday. Both players represent stylistic puzzles distinct from the Djokovic test.

Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo had earlier delivered the other major upset of the week, beating world number one Jannik Sinner in the second round. The combined exits of Sinner and Djokovic guarantee a first-time Roland Garros champion for the men's draw in 2026.

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending two-time champion, is absent from this year's tournament with a right-wrist injury. His absence and the Djokovic and Sinner exits have opened a draw the South American players had not been favoured to threaten at the start of the fortnight.

Why the Joao Fonseca win matters for Brazilian tennis

Brazilian men's tennis has been searching for a successor to Gustavo Kuerten, the 2001 Roland Garros champion and three-time winner in Paris. Bellucci was the closest the country produced in the intervening decade. Fonseca, two decades younger than Bellucci's 2010 run, is now the standard-bearer.

Brazilian tennis federation officials present in Paris told local press they expect a sharp rise in tennis-court bookings and junior-academy enrolments through the southern winter months. The country has roughly 12,000 registered competitive players, a small base by Argentine or Spanish standards.

Fonseca's prize money for reaching the fourth round at Roland Garros is 250,000 euros ($287,000). His career total now exceeds $3.5 million, with the lion's share earned in the past 14 months.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the Fonseca-Djokovic match?

Joao Fonseca won 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 in four hours and 53 minutes. He recovered from two sets down to win the third-round match.

How old is Joao Fonseca?

19 years old. He was born on August 21, 2006, in Rio de Janeiro. He is the first player under 20 to beat Djokovic at any Grand Slam.

Who will Fonseca play next?

The winner of the Tommy Paul versus Casper Ruud match in the fourth round. The Paul-Ruud encounter is scheduled for late Sunday or Monday at Roland Garros.

When was the last Brazilian fourth-round run at Roland Garros?

Thomaz Bellucci reached the fourth round in 2010. Before him, Gustavo Kuerten won the title three times in Paris in 1997, 2000, and 2001.

Why is the 2026 Roland Garros draw so open?

Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion, is absent with a wrist injury. World number one Jannik Sinner was beaten by Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round. With Djokovic now out as well, a first-time Roland Garros champion is guaranteed.

Connected Coverage

For more on Brazilian sports protagonists this weekend, see our coverage of PSG retaining the Champions League with four Brazilians on the pitch. For the wider regional sports calendar, read our piece on the Libertadores 2026 round of 16 draw.

Read More from The Rio Times

PSG Win Champions League Final as Gabriel Misses Penalty Mexico City Faces World Cup Opening as Teacher Plantón Holds Centro Latin America Sports Daily for Saturday, May 30, 2026