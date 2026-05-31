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Footballers Asish Rai and Mahroos Siddiquee Nadim Cross Paths at Mohun Bagan Club Ground
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Kolkata: Prominent wing-back Asish Rai and central midfielder Mahroos Siddiquee Nadim recently met at the historic Mohun Bagan club premises. Having crossed paths after a long period, the two professional footballers spent some time catching up and discussing various aspects of the game.
Nadim later shared a candid photograph of this meetup on his official social media handle, featuring the iconic backdrop of the club. He warmly captioned the post, "From pitch chats to life catch-ups. Good to see you, Asish Rai Da!"
The location holds a familiar connection for Mahroos Siddiquee Nadim, who previously represented the Mohun Bagan AC youth team during the early years of his competitive career. Currently active as a free agent, the dual-footed midfielder is undergoing rigorous training as he looks to secure a contract for the upcoming football season. Off-field interactions and mutual respect between professional players like these continue to send a positive message across the footballing fraternity.
Nadim later shared a candid photograph of this meetup on his official social media handle, featuring the iconic backdrop of the club. He warmly captioned the post, "From pitch chats to life catch-ups. Good to see you, Asish Rai Da!"
The location holds a familiar connection for Mahroos Siddiquee Nadim, who previously represented the Mohun Bagan AC youth team during the early years of his competitive career. Currently active as a free agent, the dual-footed midfielder is undergoing rigorous training as he looks to secure a contract for the upcoming football season. Off-field interactions and mutual respect between professional players like these continue to send a positive message across the footballing fraternity.
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