QSE Index Gains 52.10 Points At Start Of Sunday's Trading

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha,Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index gained 0.49% at the start of trading Sunday, adding 52.10 points to reach 10,643 points, compared with the previous session's close, supported by gains across all sectors.

According to data from QSE, the rise in the general index was driven by positive performance across all sectors, led by the Telecoms sector, which gained 0.80%, followed by the Consumer Goods and Services sector by 0.75%, the Transportation sector by 0.71%, the Industrial sector by 0.54%, the Banking and Financial Services sector by 0.47%, the Real Estate sector by 0.32%, and the Insurance sector by 0.19%.

As of 10:00 a.m, QSE recorded trading of 4,625 transactions valued at QR 82.615 million, distributed over 35.607 million shares.