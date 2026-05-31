Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Copy Of Credentials Of UAE Ambassador
Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Sunday a copy of the credentials of HE Ambassador of the sisterly United Arab Emirates to the State of Qatar Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi.HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished HE the Ambassador success in his duties, assuring him of all support to enhance bilateral relations and foster closer cooperation in various fields.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment