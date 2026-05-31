Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Copy Of Credentials Of UAE Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Sunday a copy of the credentials of HE Ambassador of the sisterly United Arab Emirates to the State of Qatar Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi.HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished HE the Ambassador success in his duties, assuring him of all support to enhance bilateral relations and foster closer cooperation in various fields.