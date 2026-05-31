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Israel Imposes Restrictions Near Lebanon Border as Tensions Rise
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced on Saturday a set of precautionary restrictions in areas near the border with Lebanon, including the suspension of school activities and the closure of beaches, amid escalating cross-border hostilities involving Hezbollah, according to reports.
The measures were introduced following what the military described as a security assessment of the situation along the northern frontier.
Authorities said educational activities would be halted in communities located close to the Lebanese border, while public gatherings would be restricted and access to coastal areas in affected zones would be shut down.
Residents were also instructed to stay near protected shelters on Sunday and Monday due to heightened security risks.
In the Upper Galilee region and the occupied Golan Heights, the military said educational activities could continue only inside reinforced buildings or facilities with immediate access to safe rooms.
The restrictions come as reports from Hebrew media indicated that the Israeli military is considering expanding its ground operations inside Lebanon, including the construction of bridges over the Litani River to support troop movements.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah reportedly expanded its attacks toward northern Israel, saying the actions were in response to what it described as repeated Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement that came into effect on April 17 and was later extended into early July, according to reports.
The measures were introduced following what the military described as a security assessment of the situation along the northern frontier.
Authorities said educational activities would be halted in communities located close to the Lebanese border, while public gatherings would be restricted and access to coastal areas in affected zones would be shut down.
Residents were also instructed to stay near protected shelters on Sunday and Monday due to heightened security risks.
In the Upper Galilee region and the occupied Golan Heights, the military said educational activities could continue only inside reinforced buildings or facilities with immediate access to safe rooms.
The restrictions come as reports from Hebrew media indicated that the Israeli military is considering expanding its ground operations inside Lebanon, including the construction of bridges over the Litani River to support troop movements.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah reportedly expanded its attacks toward northern Israel, saying the actions were in response to what it described as repeated Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement that came into effect on April 17 and was later extended into early July, according to reports.
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