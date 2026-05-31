Mumbai Property Registrations Hit 12,315 In May, Highest For The Month In 14 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Mumbai's residential real estate market continued its strong momentum in May 2026, recording 12,315 property registrations within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits, marking the highest number of registrations for the month in the last 14 years, a report said on Sunday.

The latest figures represent a 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in property registrations, underscoring sustained demand from homebuyers despite evolving market conditions, according to data analysed by Knight Frank India.

The performance surpassed the previous May peak recorded in 2025, as per the report.

The Maharashtra government collected more than Rs 1,051 crore in stamp duty revenue during the month. However, despite the rise in registration volumes, stamp duty collections witnessed a marginal decline of 1 per cent compared to May 2025. Knight Frank attributed the dip to a shift in the transaction mix, indicating a relative moderation in the value of properties being registered.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, property registrations declined by 14 per cent in May from April 2026 levels, while stamp duty revenue collections fell by 9 per cent. Despite the sequential slowdown, the annual growth trend points to robust demand in the city's residential market.

Commenting on the market performance, Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, said Mumbai's residential market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, with May 2026 registering the strongest performance for the month in more than a decade.

“The sustained volume of registrations reflects the depth of end-user demand and confidence in the city's housing market. While stamp duty collections moderated marginally, suggesting some normalization in transaction values, overall market fundamentals remain robust, supported by stable demand, improving affordability dynamics and continued preference for homeownership among buyers,” Baijal said.