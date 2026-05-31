Inside Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra's New Mumbai Home Check Photos

What's the big deal with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's new ₹7.63 crore house? From a secret bathroom hidden behind a bookshelf to a high-tech shoe collection, we take you inside their dream home

TV's most-loved couple, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, finally gave fans a tour of their luxurious Mumbai home. This ₹7.63 crore property has some mind-blowing features like a secret bathroom and a hidden bar. Check out these inside photos from their home tour on the Curly Tales podcast with Kamya Jani.

Tejasswi and Karan's Mumbai house is the talk of the town, and for good reason. The property is reportedly valued at around ₹7.63 crore. Its interior is a perfect mix of modern design and comfy, luxurious vibes. The couple's home tour is a big hit with fans on social media.

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra Says 'I am Tired'; Fights With Tejasswi Prakash On Desi Bling

The living area is designed to impress. It features a neutral colour scheme, plush sofas, and textured walls for a premium feel. A tropical-themed wallpaper adds a unique touch. High ceilings, a grand chandelier, and ambient lighting make the space feel even more grand. Large French windows let in plenty of sunlight, while indoor plants add a fresh vibe.

The house has a sleek, modern kitchen with a clean white and brown colour theme and all the latest appliances. Right next to it is the dining area, which is a real showstopper. A black-and-white marble dining table paired with brown leather chairs makes it super stylish. It looks like the perfect spot for the couple to host friends and family.

During the home tour, Karan Kundrra showed off his massive collection of sneakers and shoes. He keeps them in special cabinets that can only be opened with an access card. Tejasswi revealed that Karan was heavily involved in the home's interior design and personalised many parts of the house himself.

The most unique features of this house are its secret spaces. There's a bathroom hidden behind what looks like a normal bookshelf-you just have to press a section to open the secret door! The house also has a hidden bar, making the whole setup feel very exclusive. No wonder this feature is getting so much attention online.

The home has four large bedrooms and plenty of open space. But for Tejasswi Prakash, her favourite place is the large balcony. It has a paddle pool, a barbecue area, and a comfy seating space. The balcony also offers a beautiful view of the city. On the work front, Tejasswi and Karan are currently entertaining audiences on Netflix's 'Desi Bling' and 'Laughter Chefs Season 3'.