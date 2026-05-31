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Clashes Erupt Outside New Jersey Immigration Detention Center
(MENAFN) Tensions boiled over for a second consecutive day outside Delaney Hall, a federal immigration detention center in Newark, New Jersey, as protesters and police clashed Saturday amid competing rallies over ICE operations and detainee conditions.
New barriers were erected around the facility ahead of dueling demonstrations — a pro-ICE rally organized by Republican leaders and a counterprotest mounted by opponents — as authorities braced for further unrest following Friday night's confrontations between New Jersey State Police in riot gear and protesters equipped with gas masks and goggles. At least three people were reportedly detained.
The protests, now more than a week old, were ignited by allegations of inadequate food and medical care inside Delaney Hall — claims that have drawn Democratic lawmakers to the picket lines but have been flatly denied by the Department of Homeland Security. ICE officers have deployed pepper spray on multiple occasions to disperse crowds.
Governor Mikie Sherrill defended the state police intervention Saturday, framing it as a necessary public safety measure after her earlier calls for de-escalation went unheeded.
"My top priority is keeping New Jerseyans and our communities safe – and an increased ICE surge in the area outside of Delaney Hall is a threat to public safety… That is why last night, the New Jersey State Police Public Safety Response Team acted to secure the area outside of Delaney Hall," Sherrill said in a statement.
The governor urged all demonstrators to channel their energy constructively going forward. "Today and going forward, I urge everyone who is protesting to do so peacefully in the safe areas, and work together to bring the temperature down. We need to focus on advocating for better conditions for the detainees, for their families, and ultimately, for the closure of Delaney Hall," her statement added.
New barriers were erected around the facility ahead of dueling demonstrations — a pro-ICE rally organized by Republican leaders and a counterprotest mounted by opponents — as authorities braced for further unrest following Friday night's confrontations between New Jersey State Police in riot gear and protesters equipped with gas masks and goggles. At least three people were reportedly detained.
The protests, now more than a week old, were ignited by allegations of inadequate food and medical care inside Delaney Hall — claims that have drawn Democratic lawmakers to the picket lines but have been flatly denied by the Department of Homeland Security. ICE officers have deployed pepper spray on multiple occasions to disperse crowds.
Governor Mikie Sherrill defended the state police intervention Saturday, framing it as a necessary public safety measure after her earlier calls for de-escalation went unheeded.
"My top priority is keeping New Jerseyans and our communities safe – and an increased ICE surge in the area outside of Delaney Hall is a threat to public safety… That is why last night, the New Jersey State Police Public Safety Response Team acted to secure the area outside of Delaney Hall," Sherrill said in a statement.
The governor urged all demonstrators to channel their energy constructively going forward. "Today and going forward, I urge everyone who is protesting to do so peacefully in the safe areas, and work together to bring the temperature down. We need to focus on advocating for better conditions for the detainees, for their families, and ultimately, for the closure of Delaney Hall," her statement added.
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