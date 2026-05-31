Eid Family Festival Draws Crowds To 974 Beach

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality, in collaboration with Qatar Tourism, organised the“Eid Family Festival” at 974 Beach, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere that attracted large numbers of families and visitors throughout the Eid holiday.

The event featured a wide range of entertainment and interactive activities designed to provide enjoyable experiences for people of all ages. One of the festival's main attractions was the appearance of the globally popular Angry Birds characters, which delighted children and offered families memorable opportunities for engagement and entertainment.

Visitors also enjoyed a variety of live performances, recreational programmes, competitions, and games that added to the celebratory spirit of the occasion. The activities were carefully designed to create an atmosphere of joy and excitement, making the festival a popular destination for families seeking quality leisure experiences during Eid.

The initiative reflects the Ministry of Municipality's commitment to supporting community-oriented events that enhance public spaces and promote social interaction, while also contributing to the diverse range of entertainment offerings available across the country during national and religious celebrations.

The festival at 974 Beach formed part of a broader calendar of Eid activities organised in partnership with various national entities to provide residents and visitors with engaging recreational opportunities. The event highlighted the importance of family-friendly destinations and community gatherings in strengthening social bonds and enriching the festive experience.

