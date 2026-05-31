Municipality Ministry Inspects Over 14,500 Sacrificial Animals By Third Day Of Eid

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality announced that a total of 14,584 sacrificial animals had undergone veterinary inspection at slaughterhouses across Qatar by 6pm on Friday, the third day of Eid Al-Adha.

The inspections were conducted through 12 slaughterhouses operating in various regions of the country as part of the ministry's efforts to ensure the safety and suitability of meat for human consumption during the Eid holiday.

The ministry said the veterinary examination and health monitoring procedures form a key component of its comprehensive plan to safeguard public health and provide integrated veterinary services in accordance with the highest health and safety standards. These measures are aimed at ensuring that meat supplied to consumers is safe while maintaining a healthy and secure environment for the public throughout the festive season.

According to official statistics, all inspection and examination procedures were carried out under the supervision of a specialised team of veterinarians. The team monitored sacrificial animals and verified their health status at approved slaughterhouses nationwide, helping to meet the high demand for slaughtering services during Eid Al-Adha.

The ministry noted that veterinary professionals conducted both pre- and post-slaughter inspections to ensure compliance with health regulations and to identify any conditions that could affect meat quality or public safety. As Eid slaughtering operations concluded, the Ministry of Municipality highlighted the success of its operational and regulatory plan implemented across the country's slaughterhouses. The plan enabled the efficient delivery of slaughtering and veterinary inspection services while ensuring that meat distributed to consumers met stringent health and safety requirements.

The ministry emphasised that the coordinated efforts of veterinary and technical teams contributed to the smooth management of slaughterhouse operations despite the increased number of animals processed during the holiday period.

It also expressed appreciation for the public's cooperation and commitment to using approved slaughterhouses for Eid sacrifices, noting that adherence to regulated slaughtering procedures plays an important role in enhancing food safety standards, protecting public health, and ensuring proper veterinary oversight.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high standards of animal health monitoring and food safety services throughout the year, particularly during peak seasons that witness increased demand for veterinary and slaughterhouse services.

