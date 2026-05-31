403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Suspected Drone Sighting Briefly Disrupts Flights at Munich Airport
(MENAFN) Flight operations at Munich Airport were briefly suspended on Saturday after pilots reported a suspected drone near the airfield, triggering a short-lived security response that disrupted both arrivals and departures.
According to reports, two pilots alerted authorities shortly after 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) after observing what they believed could be a drone in the vicinity of the airport. In response, officials temporarily halted all flight activity while security teams assessed the situation.
A police helicopter was deployed to search the surrounding area, and ground personnel conducted additional checks. Authorities later determined that there was no confirmed threat.
An airport spokesperson said operations resumed at 10:05 a.m. after the precautionary closure was lifted, according to reports.
Federal police officials described the incident as involving “suspicious observations” that prompted a standard security review, but no drone or related risk was ultimately identified.
The disruption lasted roughly one hour before normal flight schedules resumed.
According to reports, two pilots alerted authorities shortly after 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) after observing what they believed could be a drone in the vicinity of the airport. In response, officials temporarily halted all flight activity while security teams assessed the situation.
A police helicopter was deployed to search the surrounding area, and ground personnel conducted additional checks. Authorities later determined that there was no confirmed threat.
An airport spokesperson said operations resumed at 10:05 a.m. after the precautionary closure was lifted, according to reports.
Federal police officials described the incident as involving “suspicious observations” that prompted a standard security review, but no drone or related risk was ultimately identified.
The disruption lasted roughly one hour before normal flight schedules resumed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment