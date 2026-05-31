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Clashes Break Out Outside Newark ICE Detention Center
(MENAFN) Demonstrators and New Jersey State Police collided in violent confrontations Saturday night outside the Delaney Hall immigration detention center in Newark, as escalating tensions between anti-ICE and pro-ICE factions shattered what had begun as a day of rival protests.
More than 200 individuals had converged on the facility throughout the day, according to a New Jersey-based digital news platform. The situation deteriorated sharply when a segment of the crowd began forcing themselves against metal barricades encircling the complex, prompting officers in full riot gear to deploy tear gas and push back the gathering.
The disorder deepened further as mounted police units moved in, responding to demonstrators who hurled rocks and bottles at law enforcement. Other protesters simultaneously called on the crowd to comply with police directives. Flames were set in the roadway directly in front of the facility, the news platform reported.
The night's violence unfolded despite a public plea for restraint issued earlier by New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, who stood firmly behind the decision to dispatch state police. Sherrill defended the deployment of state police as "absolutely necessary," and urged those traveling from outside the state to avoid creating chaos.
Saturday's eruption marks the latest flashpoint in nearly a week of sustained unrest surrounding the privately run detention facility. Among the most notable prior incidents was a Monday confrontation in which U.S. Senator Andy Kim was reportedly pepper-sprayed by immigration agents while attending a demonstration on-site.
Delaney Hall has simultaneously drawn scrutiny from within its walls, with detainees allegedly staging a hunger strike over what they describe as poor food quality and inadequate medical care.
The Trump administration has denied the allegations and accused protesters of engaging in disorderly conduct and assaults on law enforcement officers.
More than 200 individuals had converged on the facility throughout the day, according to a New Jersey-based digital news platform. The situation deteriorated sharply when a segment of the crowd began forcing themselves against metal barricades encircling the complex, prompting officers in full riot gear to deploy tear gas and push back the gathering.
The disorder deepened further as mounted police units moved in, responding to demonstrators who hurled rocks and bottles at law enforcement. Other protesters simultaneously called on the crowd to comply with police directives. Flames were set in the roadway directly in front of the facility, the news platform reported.
The night's violence unfolded despite a public plea for restraint issued earlier by New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, who stood firmly behind the decision to dispatch state police. Sherrill defended the deployment of state police as "absolutely necessary," and urged those traveling from outside the state to avoid creating chaos.
Saturday's eruption marks the latest flashpoint in nearly a week of sustained unrest surrounding the privately run detention facility. Among the most notable prior incidents was a Monday confrontation in which U.S. Senator Andy Kim was reportedly pepper-sprayed by immigration agents while attending a demonstration on-site.
Delaney Hall has simultaneously drawn scrutiny from within its walls, with detainees allegedly staging a hunger strike over what they describe as poor food quality and inadequate medical care.
The Trump administration has denied the allegations and accused protesters of engaging in disorderly conduct and assaults on law enforcement officers.
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