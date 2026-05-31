Watch: Nithin Kamath Tries To Decode 'Rizz', 'Simp' And 'Slay' In Viral Gen Z Slang Quiz Scores 1 Out Of 4

MENAFN - Live Mint) Most workplace conversations revolve around targets, meetings and deadlines. At Zerodha, however, one casual chat between CEO Nithin Kamath and an employee turned into a crash course on Gen Z internet slang - and the internet can't seem to get enough of it.

A video shared by Gowri Bhat Gandotra, who works at Rainmatter by Zerodha, has gone viral on social media after showing Kamath being tested on some of the internet's most commonly used expressions. The light-hearted interaction gave viewers a glimpse of the entrepreneur away from the world of business and finance, as he attempted to decode terms that have become second nature to younger social media users.

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The conversation begins with a discussion about age and generations.

Gowri asks Kamath whether he is a millennial. Responding with his age, he says,“I'm 46.”

She then jokingly refers to him as a“boomer boss” before quickly correcting herself and identifying him as a member of Generation X.

That playful exchange sets the stage for what becomes an impromptu Gen Z slang challenge.

First Up: What Does 'Rizz' Mean?

Gowri's first question centres around a term that has become increasingly popular on social media platforms.

“What is the meaning of rizz? Like this person's got a lot of rizz,” she asks.

Kamath appears unfamiliar with the expression.

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“I don't know. What is it?” he responds.

Gowri then explains that "rizz" is shorthand for“Charisma.”

The answer leaves Kamath amused as the quiz moves on to the next term.

Kamath's Guess About 'Simp'

The second question proves equally challenging.

When Gowri asks him the meaning of "simp", Kamath takes a guess.

“I think it's a slang word for simple,” he says.

His answer is quickly corrected.

“You should keep with the times....it's when like when a guy simps over a girl,” Gowri replies.

The term is generally used online to describe someone who displays excessive admiration, affection or attention towards another person, often in hopes of winning their approval or affection.

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The next phrase leaves Kamath even more puzzled.

Gowri introduces the expression“clock it” and demonstrates the gesture commonly associated with it on social media.

The phrase is often used online to indicate that someone has noticed an important detail, recognised a hidden meaning or agreed with a sharp observation.

Despite the explanation and accompanying gesture, Kamath still appears unsure about the exact context of its usage.

Finally, A Correct Answer

The final round brings some redemption.

Gowri asks Kamath about the meaning of“slay”, another term widely used across social media.

This time, he gets it right.

The word is commonly used to praise someone for doing something exceptionally well or looking particularly impressive.

Acknowledging his performance, Gowri tells him,“You got 1 out of 4 so not bad.”

Social Media Loves The Exchange

After being posted online, the clip quickly gained traction, with users praising Kamath's humour and willingness to participate.

Many viewers said they enjoyed seeing a more relaxed and playful side of the entrepreneur.

One user wrote,“This is so cool. Make him do more of these.”

Another commented,“Nithin is the most humble and down to earth person at his stature.”

Several users admitted they were surprised by how entertaining they found the interaction.

“I didnt know Nithin is this much fun,” one user wrote.

“There is always a calming aura about him. It is so nice to see him in videos. Pleaseeeeee make him do it more often,” another commented.

A fifth user jokingly remarked,“Bro is traumatized.”