Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Ahilyabai Holkar On Her Birth Anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tribute to Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar on her birth anniversary, recalling her vision for society and her efforts in restoring India's cultural heritage. Shah highlighted her extraordinary role in empowering women and renovating several temples, including Somnath and Kashi Vishwanath.

In a post on X, he praised her contribution to public welfare, writing: "Just and righteous ruler devoted to public welfare, Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Ji undertook the task of preserving and restoring India's cultural heritage through the reconstruction of numerous temples, including Somnath and Kashi Vishwanath. By promoting women's education and widow remarriage, she empowered women." He further added, "On the birth anniversary of Mata Ahilyabai Holkar Ji, salutations to her a hundredfold. The righteous ruler devoted to her subjects undertook the work of preserving and restoring India's cultural heritage by renovating numerous temples, including Somnath and Kashi Vishwanath. By encouraging women's education and widow remarriage, she empowered women."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Holkar's Sanatan Values

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar, recalling her contribution to Sanatan values and her governance based on dharma, justice, and compassion. In a post on X, Chouhan wrote, "On this Jayanti of the supreme devotee of Shiva, the eternal symbol of Sanatan consciousness, the embodiment of feminine power, the revered 'Lokmata' Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Ji, I offer millions of salutations at her feet."

He added that the 'Punya Shloka' Ahilyabai ji internalised Sanatan values in her life and governance, leading society on the path of dharma, justice, and compassion. Whether it was the reconstruction of temples and pilgrimage sites or sensitive governance toward her subjects, her contributions are an invaluable heritage of Indian culture. "The works she undertook for the revival of India's cultural heritage and public welfare will forever remain memorable and inspiring. Repeated pranam at the feet of Lokmata! Chouhan said.

Leaders Praise 'Beacon of Justice' and 'Philosopher Queen'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described her as a "beacon of justice" while remembering her on her birth anniversary. He wrote on X, "Remembering an extraordinary queen, a beacon of justice, PunyaShlok Rajmata Ahilyadevi Holkar, on her Birth Anniversary!"

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also paid homage, calling her a "philosopher queen" and highlighting her qualities as a generous donor, accomplished ruler, devout leader, and efficient administrator. He said her legacy continues to inspire generations. On X, he said, "Ahilyadevi Holkar of the Holkar dynasty lived as a philosopher queen and a proud ruler. She truly embodied many titles, such as a generous donor, an accomplished, devout, and efficient administrator. Today, on her birth anniversary, we offer our humble salutations to her." (ANI)

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