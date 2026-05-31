TN's Health Success Story Faces New Challenges As Obesity, Diabetes On The Rise

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 31 (IANS) Tamil Nadu has emerged as one of India's strongest performers in maternal and child healthcare, with nearly every birth in the state now taking place in a medical institution. However, while the state has largely overcome many of its traditional public health challenges, a growing burden of obesity, diabetes and other non-communicable diseases is emerging as a major concern.

According to the sixth round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6, 2023-24), institutional deliveries in Tamil Nadu have reached an impressive 99.7 per cent, significantly higher than the national average of 90.6 per cent.

The figures show remarkable parity between rural and urban areas, with institutional deliveries standing at 99.6 per cent and 99.8 per cent respectively, reflecting the success of the state's healthcare network.

Despite these achievements, the survey highlights worrying trends in lifestyle-related diseases.

Tamil Nadu ranks among the most obese states in the country. Nearly 44.2 per cent of women aged 15-49 are overweight or obese, up from 40.5 per cent in the previous survey and substantially higher than the national average of 30.7 per cent. In urban areas, almost one in every two women falls into this category. Among men, 38.8 per cent are overweight or obese, compared with the national average of 27.3 per cent.

The impact is already evident in rising diabetes levels. About 25.2 per cent of women and 26.7 per cent of men in the state have high or very high blood sugar levels, both figures exceeding national averages.

Public health experts warn that these trends could lead to increased hospitalisation, higher healthcare costs and a greater burden of premature deaths in the coming years.

Former World Health Organisation Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan has emphasised the need to strengthen primary healthcare systems, focusing on prevention, early diagnosis and timely intervention. While investments in advanced tertiary care remain important, preventing disease before it develops into a serious condition should be the priority, she has said.

The survey also points to rising rates of gestational diabetes and pregnancy-induced hypertension, factors contributing to a growing number of caesarean deliveries.

Nearly 46.9 per cent of births in Tamil Nadu are now delivered through caesarean section, compared to the national average of 27.2 per cent.

While surgical deliveries have increased in government hospitals, healthcare professionals note that timely interventions have played a crucial role in reducing maternal and infant mortality. However, experts are concerned about a decline in antenatal care.

Early registration of pregnancies during the first trimester has fallen from 77.4 per cent to 71.2 per cent, while the proportion of women completing at least four antenatal visits has dropped from 90.6 per cent to 87.6 per cent. Though most women ultimately reach hospitals for childbirth, health specialists caution that delayed prenatal care could undermine long-term maternal and child health outcomes.

The findings suggest that Tamil Nadu's next public health challenge will not be improving access to healthcare, but addressing the growing number of lifestyle-related diseases while ensuring that women receive timely care throughout pregnancy.