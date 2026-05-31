Ayodhya's Ram Katha Kunj Gets 125 Sculptures Depicting Ramayana Epic

About 125 special sculptures depicting various episodes of Ramayana are being installed in Ram Katha Kunj, in which about 80 episodes (episodes) of Ramayana from the birth of Lord Rama, his childhood, Sita's marriage, exile, burning of Lanka to taking water burial in Saryu river will be shown through these sculptures.

These divine idols have been prepared by the famous sculptor Ranjit Mandal of Assam and his father Narayan Chandra Mandal in Ram Sevak Puram of Ayodhya. Devotees and tourists visiting here can see the entire story of the Ramayana through paintings and sculptures. It is a major tourist attraction, which serves to connect the new generation with the ideals of Lord Ram.

Historical Foundations and Vision

Reflecting on the historical foundations of the temple movement, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Media Coordinator Sharad Sharma highlighted that the Ram Sevak Puram workshop was established in 2014 under the guidance of late leader Ashok Singhal to build the 'Ram Katha Kunj'.

Speaking to ANI, Sharad Sharma said, "Before the construction of the temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, this 'Ram Sevak Puram' was established in 2014. The goal was to build 'Ram Katha Kunj' within the temple complex. Under the guidance of our respected and late Ashok Singhal ji, a prominent mentor of the Ram Temple movement, this workshop was set up."

Abou the workshop, Sharma stated, "In this workshop, an attempt has been made to beautifully depict various episodes from Lord Shri Ram's life. As you can see, around 84 episodes have been crafted in the form of statues. These are being created under the leadership of Ranjit Mandal, a chief sculptor from Assam. The aim is for society to draw inspiration from the events of Lord Ram's life."

Tracing the epic journey of Lord Ram, Sharad Sharma noted that the highly popular statues depict key life events from King Dasharatha's 'Putrakameshti' Yagya to the coronation ceremony as described in sacred texts. "The statues depict scenes from the 'Putrakameshti' Yagya performed by King Dasharatha to the birth of the brothers, their education, exile, Svayamvar, and the eventual coronation after the victory in Lanka, following the Ramcharitmanas and Valmiki Ramayana. This has attracted large crowds of devotees," Sharma said.

Devotees Praise Lifelike Sculptures

The lifelike quality of the sculptures resonated with visiting devotees, drawing emotional praise from people travelling across the country to witness the display.

Uttam Bhai, a visitor from Maharashtra, shared that the exhibition inspired community goals back home. "We have come from Maharashtra for the temple darshan. We also came to see these statues because we want to build a similar temple in our village," he said, adding that the excellent artwork brings profound happiness and makes it a must-visit pilgrimage.

The craftsmanship of the artists emerged as a central theme among the onlookers. Omkar Jethalsingh Rajput, also from Maharashtra, said, "These statues look as if they are talking to us. It's as if the sculptor has put life into them; only the soul is missing."

For others, like Sumitra from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, the exhibit offers a vivid visual journey through sacred history. "It looks very good. I came to see scenes like Sita Mata's abduction. I liked everything I saw," she shared, capturing the widespread admiration that continues to bring the epic of the Ramayana to life for thousands of pilgrims.

Ram Katha Kunj is a dedicated exhibition area located within the expansive Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

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