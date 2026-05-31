Attack On Abhishek Banerjee Reflects Public Anger, Says Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh Condemns Attack, Cites Public Anger

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Sunday condemned the attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, but added that it reflected rising public anger against the former ruling party. Reacting to the attack, Ghosh said no one had the right to take the law into their own hands, but argued that people in West Bengal had been suffering under TMC rule for years. "What happened to Abhishek Banerjee should not have happened. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands, but the public has been enduring what they've been putting up with for the past 15 years. Every single person has been harassed. The anger inside the public has to show up somewhere," Ghosh told reporters.

Ghosh further questioned Banerjee's decision to visit the area amid heightened tensions following the recently concluded Assembly elections. "Looking at the election results, you should have understood the situation. Why did you go there to play the hero? What will happen if someone who roams around with a convoy of 22 cars tries to act like a hero like that? The public has seen everything, and they were just waiting for an opportunity. Why are you giving people these opportunities?" he added.

TMC Alleges 'BJP-Sponsored' Violence

Earlier in the day, TMC MP Mahua Moitra claimed that BJP worker Sushmita Dutta was caught on camera pelting stones at Banerjee and accused the party of spreading lies. "Filthy junglee BJP - stop peddling lies. Normal people not attacking TMC. Sushmita Dutta BJP worker seen with top BJP leaders caught on camera pelting stones at @abhishekaitc. BJP competitive hooliganism," Moitra wrote on X.

Abhishek Banerjee Recounts Attack

The remarks came a day after Banerjee was allegedly attacked with bricks, stones and eggs while visiting Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district to meet families affected by post-poll violence. The TMC leader later alleged that the attack was "BJP-sponsored" and claimed there was an attempt to kill him. He added that despite reporting the incident, the police failed to provide adequate protection. "They wanted to kill me. The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the High Court know about this. We will also let the Governor know about this. I will definitely move to court," Banerjee said.

He sustained injuries to his eye during the attack and stated, "They hit my eye with a brick, and I can't open my eye. I was wearing a helmet, otherwise my head would have been split in two. You can make my body fall, but my resolve is strong and stronger; the passion and enthusiasm are still there, and this head won't bow down."

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Pressuring Hospitals

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee also alleged that the BJP was pressuring hospitals not to admit Banerjee following the attack. Speaking after visiting him in Belle Vue Hospital, she said, "Those who are in power are threatening all the hospitals and the maximum authorities not to admit Abhishek Banerjee because they don't want him to be treated... In front of me, the police were threatening. They said they need permission. If any patient comes, then you need permission from the BJP party, who will be treated, and who will not. They have become inhuman."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)