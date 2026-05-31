Ukrainian Troops Destroy Improvised Russian Pontoon Vehicle

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the battalion reported the operation on X and released corresponding video footage.

“Russians apparently decided to go full Mad Max. They took a truck, chopped the roof off, hooked up a trailer, and turned the whole thing into some kind of improvised pontoon – apparently meant to get them across the river,” the battalion wrote.

“Once we caught on to what they were trying to do, we let their little scrap-metal masterpiece roll right up to the crossing point – and then took it apart,” the soldiers said.

They noted that drone pilots, working alongside drone operators and artillery crews of the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade and supported by friendly units, left the Russian forces with no chance of retreat.

“In the end, the very crossing point they wanted to use is now blocked by the wreckage of their own vehicle. But honestly – the idea was creative. We'll give them that,” the military added.

Ukrainian forces strike Russian shadow fleet tanker, oil depot in Taganrog, oil terminal in Crimea

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 18, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck two Russian pontoon bridge crossings in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region.