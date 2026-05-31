Delhi Police Detain Six Foreign Nationals For Illegal Stay, Initiate Deportation Proceedings

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) The Anti-Narcotic Cell of the South-West District Police has detained six foreign nationals residing illegally in India without valid visa documents, officials said on Sunday.

Fresh deportation proceedings have been initiated through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi, after completion of all legal formalities.

According to Delhi Police, the action was taken during the investigation of an FIR registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Vasant Kunj North police station. During the probe, six foreign nationals came under scrutiny, prompting a detailed verification exercise by the Anti Narcotic Cell.

A dedicated police team was constituted under the leadership of Inspector Gajender Singh, In-Charge of the Anti Narcotic Cell, South-West District, and under the supervision of ACP (Operations) Sanghamitra. Acting on specific inputs regarding the presence of foreign nationals in the district, the team conducted enquiries and sought identification and immigration-related documents from the suspects.

Police said the individuals initially claimed to be citizens of Nigeria and Ivory Coast who had entered India on tourist and business visas. During questioning, they reportedly informed officials that their visa documents had been deposited with their respective embassies for safekeeping.

However, verification revealed that all six had overstayed in India.

“Verification through the Immigration Department revealed that they had overstayed in India and were not in possession of any valid visa documents. They admitted to residing illegally in India,” the South-West District Police said in a statement.

The detained foreign nationals have been identified as Kamassoko Aicha Sylla of Ivory Coast, and Nigerian nationals Promise Okwaje, Maryann Nwanze, Omotola Ishola Sideeq, Emmanuel Chibuike Mmuo, and Nzubechukwu Kenneth Agigaony.

Following detailed verification and enquiry, police completed all codal formalities and initiated fresh deportation proceedings through the FRRO in New Delhi.

Highlighting the significance of the operation, the South-West District Police said the action reflects its commitment to enforcing immigration laws and taking action against foreign nationals residing illegally in the country.

“Such proactive action enhances public safety and strengthens public confidence in Delhi Police,” the police statement added.

The operation was carried out by a team comprising officers and personnel of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, South-West District, under the overall supervision of senior district police officials.