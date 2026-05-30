Meat Protein Anchors 77% Of Lunch Plates In Costa Rica, New Data Shows

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The daily diet in Costa Rica heavily prioritizes high-quality protein, especially during the midday meal. In commemoration of World Meat Day and World Nutrition Day, local cooperative CoopeMontecillos highlighted how integral beef remains to the country's collective health and culinary identity.

According to the 2025 Usage Diaries study managed by Montecillos, an impressive 77% of all lunches in Costa Rica include meat as the primary protein source. This solidifies meat protein as one of the most consistent staples on Costa Rican family tables.

Beef delivers fundamental nutrients required for the body to function optimally. For every 100-gram serving, it provides approximately:



1.86 mg of Iron: Essential for hemoglobin synthesis and oxygen transport throughout the body.

3.63 mg of Zinc: A key mineral for bolstering the immune system and accelerating wound healing.

13 micrograms of Selenium: A natural antioxidant that aids in cellular protection. Phosphorus and Vitamin B12: Indispensable for red blood cell formation and the proper functioning of the nervous system.

One of the most critical health advantages of beef is that it contains heme iron. The human body absorbs heme iron much more efficiently than the non-heme iron found in plant-based sources. Furthermore, balanced, mixed diets that combine meat, fish, and Vitamin C naturally enhance the overall bioavailability of this vital mineral.

This growing preference for protein-focused meals aligns with rising nutritional literacy and a widespread desire among individuals to meet their daily energy and wellness goals based on physical activity and health.

Beyond its pure nutritional value, modern Costa Rican consumers are actively seeking practicality in the kitchen. Data from Worldpanel/Numerator utilized by Montecillos reveals a fascinating shift in buying patterns over the past year: while the general protein basket fell by 2% in volume during 2025, the frozen food category grew by 2%.

Within this expanding frozen sector, beef patties (tortas de carne) command a massive 75% of all frozen beef consumption. This trend is particularly dominant across the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), establishing pre-formed patties as the preferred choice for busy households due to their speed and versatility.

Data from the Livestock Development Corporation (CORFOGA) points toward highly positive growth metrics for the Costa Rican meat industry moving forward:



Compound Annual Growth: The local beef market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.90% between 2024 and 2032. Historic Consumption: Beef consumption for 2025 reached nearly 98,000 tons, comfortably shattering historical baselines which traditionally hovered around 90,000 annual tons.

Looking ahead through 2026, the sector forecasts strong stability and consolidation. This steady trajectory is backed by resilient domestic demand, continuous advancements in sustainable ranching practices, and robust livestock traceability systems-factors that confidently secure Costa Rican beef as a foundational pillar of the national diet.

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