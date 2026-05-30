Meghalaya Experiences Mild 2.8-Magnitude Earthquake No Damage Reported

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) A mild earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale struck Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district early on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, the NCS said,“EQ of M: 2.8, On: 31/05/2026 06:50:01 IST, Lat: 25.488 N, Long: 90.995 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya. For more information Download the BhooKamp App.”

The tremor occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, a factor that can sometimes make even low-magnitude earthquakes more noticeable near the epicentre.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, injuries, or damage to property. Authorities are monitoring the situation, while residents in some areas reported feeling light shaking.

Meghalaya and the broader northeastern region of India are among the most seismically active areas in the country due to their complex geological setting and proximity to active tectonic boundaries. Earthquakes of varying intensity are frequently recorded across the region throughout the year.

The entire state of Meghalaya falls under Seismic Zone V, which denotes the highest risk category for earthquake vulnerability in India. Because of its position on complex fault lines in the northeastern region, the state regularly experiences minor to moderate tremors and holds a history of devastating megaquakes.

Experts have long warned that the region's tectonic activity makes it particularly susceptible to seismic events, underscoring the importance of disaster preparedness and earthquake-resistant infrastructure.

Historically, Northeast India has witnessed some of the strongest earthquakes recorded in the Indian subcontinent, including the Great Assam Earthquake of 1950 and the Shillong Plateau earthquake of 1897, both of which caused widespread destruction across the region.

The latest tremor adds to a series of recent seismic activities recorded in and around Meghalaya. Earlier this month, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake was reported in West Khasi Hills on May 14, while another 2.9 magnitude tremor struck South West Khasi Hills in March. In March, the National Center for Seismology also recorded a 3.4 magnitude earthquake in West Khasi Hills.

Across Northeast India, several other earthquakes have been recorded in recent weeks, including tremors in Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and neighbouring regions, highlighting the continued seismic activity across the earthquake-prone zone.