Julio Le Parc, Argentine Kinetic Art Pioneer, Dies At 97

MENAFN - USA Art News) Julio Le Parc, Kinetic Art Pioneer Who Turned Viewers Into Participants, Dies at 97

Julio Le Parc, the Argentine-born artist who made light, motion, and reflection feel almost architectural, died on May 30 in Paris. He was 97. His son, Yamil Le Parc, confirmed the death to La Nación. Le Parc had recently been hospitalized after a decline in health and died at the American Hospital in Paris.

The timing carried a poignant irony: he had been looking forward to a major retrospective at Tate Modern in London, scheduled to open on June 11. The exhibition surveys nearly seven decades of work by an artist who spent his career challenging the idea that art should be viewed from a distance.

Born on September 23, 1928, in Palmyra, Mendoza, Le Parc grew up in modest circumstances. His father worked for the railroad and his mother was a seamstress. He later moved to Buenos Aires to study art, though he briefly left school before returning to complete his training. Before his international breakthrough, he worked as a doorman at Teatro Colón while attending classes at night - an experience that sharpened his skepticism toward hierarchy and authority.

In 1958, Le Parc moved to Paris on a French government scholarship, joining a city then alive with experimentation. Two years later, he helped found the Groupe de Recherche d'Art Visuel, or GRAV, with François Morellet, Francisco Sobrino, Horacio García Rossi, Hugo Demarco, and Joël Stein. The collective rejected the myth of the solitary genius and instead pursued collaborative work centered on perception, movement, and public participation.

That approach became Le Parc's signature. Works such as“Mobile Transparent” (1960) and“Light in Movement” (1962) used Plexiglas, mirrors, and projected light to create environments that shifted as viewers moved through them. Rather than presenting fixed objects, he built situations that depended on the audience's presence to fully activate them. Long before immersive installations became a museum staple, Le Parc was asking visitors to complete the work.

His international standing was cemented in 1966, when he won the Grand Prize for Painting at the Venice Biennale, even though the works that earned the honor barely resembled traditional painting. Politics also shaped his practice. After participating in protests in 1968, he was briefly expelled from France, a reminder that his interest in participation extended beyond the gallery.

Le Parc remained active well into his later years. In 2024, Argentina's National Arts Fund awarded him its Grand Prize for Lifetime Achievement. His death closes a career that helped redefine kinetic art and left museums with a lasting question: what happens when art is no longer something to look at, but something to enter?