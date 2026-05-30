403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Qualifies For Semifinals Of Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Ostrava Elite 16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar men's beach volleyball team has advanced to the semifinals of the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Ostrava Elite 16, taking place in Czechia duo Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan secured qualification after defeating the Argentine duo Nicolas and Tomas Capogrosso 2-1 in their quarterfinal match Saturday match was highly competitive and closely contested, as Qatar lost the first set 19-21, yet managed to bounce back strongly, showing championship character by winning the second and third sets 21-15 and 21-19 respectively, demonstrating the ability to turn tides in critical moments Qatar will face David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig of Sweden in the semifinals on Sunday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment