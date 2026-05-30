Interim President Of Republic Of Peru Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador
The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE the interim President of the Republic of Peru, with His Highness wishing His Excellency good health and happiness and the government and people of Peru further progress and prosperity his part, the interim President of the Republic of Peru entrusted HE the Ambassador to conveyed his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar continuous progress and development.
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