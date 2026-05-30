Interim President Of Republic Of Peru Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Interim President of the Republic of Peru, Jose Maria Balcazar has received the credentials of His Excellency Abdullah bin Jassim Al Zeyara as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Peru.

The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE the interim President of the Republic of Peru, with His Highness wishing His Excellency good health and happiness and the government and people of Peru further progress and prosperity his part, the interim President of the Republic of Peru entrusted HE the Ambassador to conveyed his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar continuous progress and development.