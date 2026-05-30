Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Interim President Of Republic Of Peru Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador


2026-05-30 11:11:37
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Interim President of the Republic of Peru, Jose Maria Balcazar has received the credentials of His Excellency Abdullah bin Jassim Al Zeyara as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Peru.

The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE the interim President of the Republic of Peru, with His Highness wishing His Excellency good health and happiness and the government and people of Peru further progress and prosperity his part, the interim President of the Republic of Peru entrusted HE the Ambassador to conveyed his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar continuous progress and development.

MENAFN30052026000067011011ID1111187802



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search