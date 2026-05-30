HBKU Expert Says Uncertainty Drives Digital Dependence

MENAFN - Gulf Times) People tend to depend more on artificial intelligence-powered digital platforms for information, reassurance, and social connection during periods of unrest and uncertainty, noted an expert from Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) highlighting the significant psychological and social risks of such dependence.

Dr Raian Ali, professor at the College of Science and Engineering and the UNESCO Chair in Digital Technologies and Human Behaviour, at Qatar Foundation's HBKU told Gulf Times that people naturally rely more on digital tools during times of instability as they seek clarity, comfort, and a sense of control.“In times of uncertainty, people turn more intensely to digital platforms for social interaction, reassurance, timely information, and a sense of safety and control,” Dr Ali explained. He said that AI platforms are designed to predict and tailor content at individual and group levels.

“This personalisation can enhance user experience but during period of uncertainty, it risks narrowing exposure to diverse perspectives. Such clustering can distort perceptions of reality, amplify emotionally charged content and strengthen existing beliefs.”

He noted that while personalisation is often celebrated for its efficiency, in volatile contexts it can contribute to political polarisation and more intensive, potentially dependency-forming engagement and the risks of compulsive digital behaviours increase amid instability.

“Heightened uncertainty and emotional fatigue make AI's responsiveness and non-judgmental nature appealing,” explained, Dr Ali.“People may turn to AI not only for routine tasks but also for reassurance and validation. Continuous exposure to distressing information and frequent checking behaviours can further reinforce reliance on AI as a filtering, summarising, and sense-making tool.

“This intensified reliance can mirror patterns observed in other forms of problematic digital engagement, such as excessive social media use or gaming, where short-term relief and perceived utility gradually give way to habitual and potentially compulsive use.” Highlighting the role of social media in amplifying distress, Dr Ali said that social media algorithms are designed to prioritise content that aligns with users' interests and maximises engagement. And while this serves a practical purpose in filtering out irrelevant material, it can also reinforce existing beliefs and limit exposure to diverse perspectives.

“During periods of regional upheaval, this effect becomes more pronounced, as users are more likely to engage with emotionally charged or anxiety-inducing content, which algorithms then continue to amplify,” he said.

“Many platforms also leverage behavioural mechanisms such as intermittent reward – features such as short-form videos and endlessly scrolling feeds combine personalisation with a reward structure, making it easier for compulsive patterns of use to emerge, particularly under conditions of uncertainty and heightened vigilance.”

According to the professor, AI-driven mental health apps represent another dimension of this complex landscape. While they promise scalable support, Dr Ali sounds a note of caution, saying:“The software market remains largely unregulated in terms of scientific validation and clinical grounding. Not all apps are evidence-based, and features such as peer comparison or progress tracking can inadvertently create pressure or feelings of inadequacy.

“Many AI systems are optimised to be agreeable or supportive, which can unintentionally validate biased or incomplete views. Encouraging self-reflection and prompting AI for balanced perspectives can counter this tendency.”“Heightened stress, fear, and urgency can lead people to disclose more personal or sensitive information, making them particularly vulnerable to data exploitation.

This is already evident in the rise of fraud and scams that specifically target individuals during such times of instability,” he cautioned.“Ultimately, AI should complement, not replace, human care and offline coping mechanisms, enhancing resilience, while preserving the social bonds vital for long-term wellbeing,” he added.