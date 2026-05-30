VR/AR Content Brings Marine Engineering Courses To Life For Remote Students

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- saVRee has expanded its VR/AR content to support remote maritime learners. The immersive modules showcase diesel engines, steering gear systems, pumps, auxiliary equipment, watertight systems, and emergency equipment layouts.

VR/AR learning tools allow learners to inspect components, trace system paths, and visualize operational sequences that are not easily accessible during routine vessel operations. These tools help reinforce familiarity with machinery spaces, system routing, and equipment interfaces.

The new immersive content supports maritime academies, shipping companies, and learners participating in blended training programs combining theoretical instruction with virtual equipment interaction.

Explore modules at Marine Engineering Courses.