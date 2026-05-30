Iran Says Hormuz Under Full Control, Warns Against US Interference

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Iran's highest operational military command on Saturday said the strategic Strait of Hormuz remains under the full control of the country's armed forces and warned that any attempt by foreign military vessels to interfere in its management would trigger a response.

In a statement, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the management of the vital waterway was being exercised“with full authority” by Iran's armed forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All ships, commercial vessels, and oil tankers are exclusively required to transit through designated routes and obtain permission from the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy,” the statement said.

The command stressed that all vessels using the Strait of Hormuz must comply with established regulations, warning that violations would“seriously jeopardize the security of their passage”.

It also issued a stern warning to foreign naval forces operating in the region.

“Any action by military vessels aimed at interfering in the management of the Strait of Hormuz or creating disruption in navigation will be targeted by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” it said.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf following the recent conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Iran has imposed tighter controls over the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies pass, restricting access to vessels belonging to the United States and its allies that participated in or supported what Tehran describes as the US-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic.

According to Iranian officials, stricter measures were introduced after US President Donald Trump announced a blockade of Iranian vessels and ports, a move Tehran says violated the terms of a ceasefire earlier declared by Washington.

The IRGC Navy has also pledged to enforce what it described as a“historic” directive issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei regarding the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a regional analyst said recent developments suggest Tehran is entering negotiations with Washington from a position of growing confidence.

Sultan Barakat, professor of public policy at Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Doha, told Al Jazeera that time appeared to be working in Iran's favour rather than that of the United States.

Speaking about ongoing discussions between Tehran and Washington, Barakat said financial issues remained part of the negotiations, particularly Iranian assets frozen abroad.

“But the real money that Iran, I think, is after is the money that is now being held in China. This is more than USD 40 billion in return for oil that Iran has already exported to China,” he said.

Barakat argued that Iran no longer viewed immediate access to those funds as essential for its survival.

“They don't need the cash in hand at the moment in order to show that they are capable of surviving the American attack. That has already been done,” he said.

According to Barakat, the balance of negotiations has shifted in Tehran's favour as Washington has gradually softened some of its earlier demands.

“At the beginning, Trump was very clear. It's a red line. They need to do this, one, two, three, four. There will be zero enrichment, zero this, zero that; they have to come to accept our terms,” he said.

“But what we've seen over the last few weeks, he is walking back one step at a time,” Barakat added.

Read Also Iran Back Online After 88 Days of Digital Isolation Trump Stuns Allies With Threat to 'Blow Up' Oman

The remarks come amid continuing diplomatic efforts to resolve tensions between Iran and the United States following weeks of military confrontation and uncertainty over the future of regional security arrangements.