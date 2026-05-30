MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the third edition of the Kashmir Literature Festival in Srinagar and called upon writers to play an active role in shaping positive discourse, correcting historical distortions, and presenting India's civilizational heritage to global audiences.

Addressing writers, scholars, artists and literature enthusiasts, Sinha said the responsibility of writers extends beyond storytelling, as their work has the power to inspire society and influence the course of civilizations.

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Urging authors to use fiction, non-fiction and other creative forms to foster constructive dialogue, the Lieutenant Governor said a writer's craft lives not only in words but also in its impact on people's lives and collective consciousness.

“We must erase every trace of the colonial mindset and ensure that people abroad do not distort our history and present to serve their own narratives. It is the responsibility of writers to correct such errors and take the truth to global readers,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor asserted that India was historically a centre of economic, educational, cultural and philosophical advancement and stressed the need to communicate that legacy more effectively to the world.

“We must repeatedly remind the world that when the Vedas were composed some 6,000 years ago, India was the centre of the world's economy, education, culture and philosophy,” he said, adding that India had laid the foundations for socio-economic advancement through its contributions to science, mathematics, astronomy and medicine.

Highlighting the importance of reclaiming historical narratives, Sinha said there was an urgent need to restore history in its true form and ensure that every section of society understood India's role in shaping global civilization.

He observed that while India's ancestors had carefully documented facts and transmitted knowledge across generations, the country gradually lost the habit of writing its own history in modern times.

“We failed to communicate our priceless traditions, culture, knowledge and sciences, and that is why many people claim that certain things came from elsewhere or were introduced by invaders. These assertions are baseless,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also alleged that foreign historians had at times overlooked or omitted India's achievements in science, literature, art and architecture.

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Referring to India's historical contributions, Sinha said the country had established itself as a scientific civilization long before many other parts of the world developed similar traditions of inquiry and innovation.

He further urged writers to present the works and achievements of great Indian personalities in simple and accessible language so that a wider audience could connect with them.

Emphasising that India's story is as much about the present as the past, Sinha pointed to the country's economic growth and development trajectory.

“Despite centuries of subjugation and plunder, we have risen to become the world's fourth largest economy and one of the fastest-growing major economies. By 2047, we aim to become a fully developed nation,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said a renewed sense of pride in India's heritage was emerging across society and called on writers and intellectuals to contribute to building a new national narrative based on historical strength and contemporary achievements.

“The task is not self-praise, but for respected writers and thinkers to build India's new narrative on this strong foundation. They must remember that writers have the power to change civilizations,” he said.

The Kashmir Literature Festival brings together authors, poets, academics, artists and readers for discussions on literature, culture, history and contemporary issues.