Ukrainian Forces Reject Russian Claims Of Alleged Strike On ZNPP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"The Russian Federation continues to use the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as a tool of nuclear blackmail and information provocation. The reports circulated by occupation sources about an alleged strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on ZNPP facilities are yet another attempt to discredit Ukraine and conceal its own criminal actions," the statement said.

The Ukrainian military stressed that it did not carry out any strike on unit No. 6 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Ukrainian servicemen act strictly in accordance with international humanitarian law and fully understand the consequences of any actions near nuclear facilities, the statement said.

"Since March 2022, the Russian Federation has been illegally holding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under military control, turning a civilian nuclear facility into an element of military infrastructure. The enemy violates requirements by deploying firepower systems within a five-kilometer zone and placing electronic warfare equipment, weapons, military hardware, and personnel on the station's territory. Systematic manipulation of nuclear safety issues is part of Russia's policy of nuclear terrorism against Ukraine and the international community," the statement said.

Russian claims that Ukrainian forces allegedly struck the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are yet another information provocation by the aggressor state, as this is not the first such accusation from Moscow. The pattern is well established: after battlefield losses, Russia issues high-profile accusations against Ukraine aimed at shifting the attention of the international audience. The Russian side traditionally provides no evidence, and this case is no exception.

IAEA discovers equipment malfunction at ZNPP following drone attack

Ukrainian forces noted that ZNPP is located approximately 50 km from the ground section of the line of contact. Nikopol – the nearest city on Ukrainian-controlled territory – is situated on the opposite side of the former Kakhovka Reservoir, at least 10 km from the plant. The aggressor deliberately does not provide high-quality photos or video allegedly showing the consequences of the strike.

In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not possess fiber-optic-controlled drones with such a long range, nor drones carrying a 5-6 kg shaped-charge warhead, which would be required to create the type of damage described by the Russian side. Moreover, Russian occupation forces themselves have installed a multi-layered smoke screen around the plant, making it physically impossible for any drone to pass undetected. The version promoted by Russia does not withstand factual scrutiny.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces operate in full compliance with international humanitarian law. Article 56 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions explicitly prohibits strikes against nuclear facilities. The Ukrainian Armed Forces comply with this provision. No active combat operations or use of weapons took place in the relevant area during the incident," the military said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant completely lost connection to external power lines for about an hour overnight on May 29.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here