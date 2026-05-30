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Elderly Man Injured In Russian Artillery Strike On Kherson

Elderly Man Injured In Russian Artillery Strike On Kherson


2026-05-30 07:37:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"At around 21:30, Russian occupation forces shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson with artillery. A 60-year-old man was caught in the enemy fire. Preliminary reports indicate he suffered an explosive injury," the statement said.

Read also: Russian attacks on Kherson region leave 21 people injured over past day

The injured man was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.

Russian forces also attacked Kherson this morning using drones and artillery, injuring several people.

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UkrinForm

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