War Update: 232 Clashes On Front Lines, Ukrainian Forces Repel Over 70 Attacks On Pokrovsk, Huliaipole Fronts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in its operational update as of 22:00 on May 30, 2026, Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces carried out 53 airstrikes, dropping 195 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 5,867 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,144 strikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, four clashes were recorded today. The enemy carried out 51 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including two using multiple rocket launch systems.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Russian forces attempted nine assaults near Starytsia, Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Lyman, and toward Izbytske, Okhrymivka, and Ternova. Three clashes are still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk axis, two Russian attacks were repelled near Novoosynove and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian forces repelled eight attempts to advance toward Drobysheve, Stavky, Lyman, Ozerne, Stepove, Novoserhiivka, and near Yampil.

On the Sloviansk axis, six Russian assaults were stopped near Zakitne, Riznykivka, and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, no offensive actions were reported.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 assaults near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, and toward Rozkishne.

Ukrainian drones destroy two Tu-142 aircraft, Iskander missile system at Taganrog Air Base

On the Pokrovsk axis, Russian forces carried out 36 attacks, attempting to advance near Rodynske, Zapovidne, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Udachne, and toward Kucheriv Yar, Toretske, Bilytske, Dorozhnie, Shevchenko, and Novopidhorodnie. Three clashes are ongoing.

Preliminary data indicates that 23 Russian soldiers were eliminated and 18 wounded on this axis. Ukrainian forces also destroyed six vehicles and nine special-purpose vehicles, as well as a fuel and lubricants storage site. Additionally, eight vehicles, four special-purpose vehicles, one artillery system, 14 enemy shelters, and two UAV command posts were damaged. A total of 202 enemy drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Ukrainian forces stopped two Russian assaults toward Kalynivske.

On the Huliaipole axis, 37 Russian assaults were recorded near Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, Zlahoda, and Olenokostiantynivka, and toward Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, and Charivne. Five clashes are still ongoing.

On the Orikhiv axis, no active offensive actions were reported.

On the Dnipro River axis, Ukrainian defenders stopped one assault toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes were reported on other fronts.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces