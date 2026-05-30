Abhishek Banerjee Attack: TMC Alleges Hospital Pressured By Police

TMC Alleges Police Pressure on Hospital

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Saturday alleged that the police pressurised the hospital administration to downplay the severity of party MP Abhishek Banerjee's injuries sustained in an alleged attack during his visit to Sonarpur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, where he had gone to meet families affected by post-poll violence. Speaking with the media, Ghosh pointed fingers towards the police administration. "He is severely injured due to the attack. We took him to a hospital first. There are allegations that police administration pressurized them to show this attack in a light manner. The country is condemning it. The police and central force were not there. The hospital is also in an embarrassing situation... He was taken to the ICU but then they received the instructions. We will show with proof if those who attacked him were BJP workers or not," he said.

Hospital Denies Serious Injury

Meanwhile, the Bellevue Hospital in a statement said, "There is no serious physical sign of injury except for bruises on the chest. Patient is talking and is fully conscious and oriented. Hence, the patient does not require any admission".

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Threats

Earlier, former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the ruling BJP of allegedly threatening hospitals not to admit TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Speaking with the media after visiting Banerjee in the hospital, the TMC supremo alleged that "those in power" do not want him to recieve medical treatment. She claimed that the hospital administration complained of receiving "threat calls" from police. "Those who are in power are threatening all the hospitals and the maximum authorities not to admit Abhishek Banerjee because they don't want him to be treated. When I was sitting with the hospital administrator, he told me that he was getting threat calls from the police. Doctors are sad, but they are pressured," she alleged.

Mamata Banerjee further alleged, "They (BJP) have to work as per law, as per rule. They are not even allowing anyone to get the treatment. Infront of me, the police were threatening. They said they need permission. If any patient comes, then you need permission from the BJP party, who will be treated, and who will not. They have become inhuman." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)