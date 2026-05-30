NIA Raids 19 Locations In 3 States In Kerala Explosives Seizure Case

NIA Conducts Multi-State Raids

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches across the three South Indian states of Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in a case of seizure of a large quantity of explosives in Keralam's Malappuram district, the agency said in a statement said.

It added that the searches were conducted at 19 premises of the accused in the case RC-01/2026/NIA/KOC, as well as at the houses of dealers and manufacturers of explosives.

"Several digital devices, documents, and other materials, including gelatin sticks, were seized during today's extensive searches," it read out.

"A total of six accused persons have so far been arrested in the case, which has revealed grave national security implications, given the huge quantum of illegally procured explosives that the Kerala Police seized in February this year," it added.

Background of the Explosives Seizure

The local police had registered a case after the seizure of a lorry, which was packed with a large quantity of explosives and parked in the compound of Farha Hollow Bricks company at Chemmad-Thalappara Road in Malappuram district. the agency said.

The explosives seized from the lorry included 89,600 gelatin sticks in 448 boxes and 10,500 non-electric detonators in 35 boxes, the release noted.

The entire consignment had been procured without a valid licence and was intended for illegal and unlawful activities, it said.

NIA took over the case in April 2026.

Investigation Continues

NIA is continuing its probe into the case to unravel the supply chain involved in the unlawful pilferage of explosive substances and their intended use, the release stated.

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