Extortion Bid: Youtubers Held After Shocking Threats Emerge! Read Details

Thiruvananthapuram: Some YouTubers have been arrested in Adoor for trying to blackmail a family and extort money. The group was threatening to release videos connected to a POCSO case.

The case involves six people who work with two YouTube channels, 'Vismaya News' and 'Sree Vlog'.

The group was targeting the family of the main accused in a POCSO case that was already registered with the Adoor Police. They claimed that the police had found some videos on the accused's phone, and that they now had copies of those videos. The YouTubers threatened to broadcast these videos on their channels.

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To stop the videos from being released, the group demanded a whopping ₹10 lakh. However, the family informed the police about the blackmail attempt. The police then worked with the family to set a trap. They cleverly asked the accused to come to Adoor to collect the money.

When they arrived, the police arrested Agni Juval and Aneesh Vijayan, who run 'Vismaya News'. The main accused in this extortion case are Sreejith and his wife, who run the 'Sree Vlog' YouTube channel. They have been named as the first and second accused, respectively.

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