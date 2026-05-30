Russia Destroys More Than 400 Educational Institutions In Ukraine Lisyovyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Education and Science Minister Oksen Lisyovyi said this in an interview with Radio Svoboda, according to Ukrinform.

"More than 400 institutions have been destroyed, and more than 4,000 have been damaged. 153 university buildings have been damaged, and three university buildings have been completely destroyed," the minister said.

According to him, there is now a queue for the restoration of a number of universities, including those in Dnipro and Kharkiv.

Lisyovyi said that the damage mostly includes destroyed roofs, broken windows and doors, and damage to the buildings themselves. The first emergency response measures in such cases are carried out by local authorities and the State Emergency Service. After that, funds for restoring universities so that in-person learning can continue may be allocated by local authorities, the institutions' own special funds, the Ministry of Education and Science, Ukraine's partners, and international donors.

"This is the targeted terror of Russia, which aims to push as many of our young people abroad as possible," Lisyovyi said.

Over 200,000 students in Ukraine study online – Education Minister Lisovyi

According to him, schools and kindergartens are mostly restored using community funds. In some cases, communities optimize the network of institutions by merging them.

As Ukrinform reported, according to the Ministry of Education and Science, more than 200,000 students in Ukraine are studying online.

Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration