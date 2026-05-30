Four Men Charged Over Attack On Military Recruitment Officers In Kharkiv Region
"Immediately after their arrival, a conflict arose between the servicemen and a group of local residents. The men made threats and later attacked representatives of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, causing them bodily injuries," the statement said.
According to preliminary investigators' findings, one of the suspects used a metal telescopic baton to damage a service vehicle and strike the victims.Read also: Ukraine's strikes on Russian logistics could undermine impact of new mobilization – ISW
Police said the attackers also used a tear gas and irritant substance during the confrontation.
"As a result of the unlawful actions, the servicemen sustained injuries of varying severity," the statement added.
All four suspects were detained and formally notified of suspicion.
A 36-year-old man is suspected under Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code (threats or violence against a public official) and Part 2 of Article 296 (hooliganism committed by a group of persons). A 29-year-old suspect faces charges under Part 2 of Article 296. A 34-year-old man is suspected under Part 2 of Article 350. Another 29-year-old suspect faces charges under Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism involving the use of a specially adapted or pre-prepared object for causing bodily injuries) and Part 2 of Article 350.
Earlier, unidentified individuals attacked a vehicle belonging to a recruitment center in Odesa while it was transporting men liable for military service.
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