HPC: Tobacco Consumption Diverts Critical Household Funds From Health, Education, And Nutrition In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 30 (Petra) – Tomorrow, May 31, marks World No Tobacco Day, held this year under the global theme "Unmasking the Appeal: Countering Nicotine and Tobacco Addiction." The campaign focuses on exposing the modern marketing tactics and flavor profiles used by manufacturers to target adolescents and young adults.

On this occasion, the Higher Population Council (HPC) released a detailed policy disclosure today, Saturday, cautioning that tobacco use in Jordan has surpassed public health concerns to become a critical socioeconomic structural hurdle. The council emphasized that tobacco expenditure inflicts direct financial strain on household living standards, disproportionately penalizing low-income brackets.

According to national tobacco prevalence metrics tracking individuals aged 15 and older, more than half of the Jordanian population consumes tobacco products in various forms. Demographic breakdowns indicate smoking prevalence ranges between 53 and 71 percent among males, compared to 29 percent among females.

The data reveals that 83 percent of regular users initiated consumption before reaching the age of 24, with 38 percent developing dependencies prior to their 18th birthday – notwithstanding existing regulatory frameworks prohibiting smoking within enclosed public spaces and official institutions.

The National Strategy for Tobacco Control 2024–2030 underscores a correlation between income brackets and consumption habits, noting that low-income populations experience higher vulnerability to tobacco dependency compared to affluent segments. Financial modeling shows that smokers in the lowest income quintile spend 25 times more on cigarettes than on healthcare, 10 times more than on education, and 1.5 times more than on household nutrition.

The individual mean expenditure on cigarettes alone is estimated at 78 dinars per month per smoker.

The HPC stated that this high rate of discretionary spending impairs the ability of vulnerable families to service credit debt, acquire essential nutritional items, purchase pharmaceuticals, fund educational tracks, or cover baseline public transit costs to formal employment centers.

On the clinical front, public health registries documented 10,755 new cancer cases in Jordan during 2022. The three most prevalent oncological diagnoses in the Kingdom – lung, bladder, and colorectal cancers – remain etiologically linked to tobacco use.

The direct fiscal cost of cancer treatments currently drains at least 350 million dinars from national healthcare allocations annually, with financial models projecting this figure to exceed 500 million dinars by 2030. Chronic tobacco exposure is also an established catalyst for cardiovascular disease, ischemic strokes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and compromised reproductive health and fertility markers across both demographics.

The HPC concluded that high tobacco spending diverts essential capital from human development priorities, directly weakening familial capacity to invest in generational upward mobility. Concurrently, the economic burden of chronic disease management depletes household savings and depresses aggregate workforce productivity, creating structural poverty cycles that delay broader socioeconomic development goals.

//Petra// AA