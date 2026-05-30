Pankaj Kapur's Birthday: Sanah Kapur Shares Heartwarming Family Photo

Actor Sanah Kapur marked her father Pankaj Kapur's birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute, sharing a candid family photograph from the celebrations and expressing her affection for the veteran actor.

A Distinguished Career

A day after the birthday celebrations, Sanah shared a glimpse of what seemed to be an intimate family dinner with close relatives on her Instagram account. The photograph featured Pankaj Kapur alongside his wife Supriya Pathak, Sanah, as well as Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor, who joined the birthday festivities with their kids. Accompanying the image, Sanah wrote, "Yesterday's celebrations wrapped up in today's album....happy birthday to the best dad in the whole wide world."

The tribute quickly drew attention online, with fans and well-wishers filling the comments section with birthday wishes for the celebrated actor. Several followers also recalled Pankaj Kapur's memorable performances over the years, particularly his iconic portrayal of the detective in 'Karamchand.'

Pankaj Kapur remains one of India's most respected actors across theatre, television and cinema. Known for his intense and nuanced performances, he has earned multiple National Film Awards during his distinguished career. Among his most celebrated roles are Musaddi Lal in 'Office Office', the titular detective in 'Karamchand', and the formidable Abbaji in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Maqbool.'

On the Professional Front

On the professional front, Pankaj Kapur was last seen in 'Jab Khuli Kitaab', a romantic comedy-drama that premiered on ZEE5 on March 6, 2026. Directed by Saurabh Shukla, the film featured Kapur and Dimple Kapadia as an elderly couple who decide to seek a divorce after 50 years of marriage, leading to a series of humorous and emotional moments. Before that, the veteran actor appeared in the 2024 theatrical release 'Binny and Family' and the critically acclaimed Netflix limited series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.'

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