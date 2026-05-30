Abhishek Banerjee: Discharged From Hospital! Mamata Says, I'm Stunned By BJP Govt's Actions

Mamata Banerjee Abhishek Banerjee: Abhishek Banerjee has been discharged from the hospital. The Trinamool MP is now being taken home. Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee made this announcement on Saturday night while standing outside the private hospital in Minto Park.

Abhishek discharged from hospital!

The state's former Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, said,“I am absolutely stunned and saddened by the BJP government's behaviour. They haven't even been in power in this state for a month. They are using the police and administration to threaten all hospital and nursing home authorities to not admit Abhishek Banerjee. He was admitted to the ICU based on doctors' advice, and they examined him.”

However, Abhishek was discharged from the hospital at night. According to sources, he was not kept for admission because his injuries were not considered very serious. It's worth noting that on Saturday afternoon, Abhishek Banerjee, the party's All India General Secretary and Diamond Harbour MP, had gone to Sonarpur. He was there to meet the family of a deceased Trinamool worker, and that's where he had to face a protest from the local public.

Mamata says, "I am stunned"

People started shouting 'Chor-Chor' slogans at Abhishek. It didn't stop there; he was also randomly slapped and punched. Along with this, women from the area started throwing rotten eggs at him. After this, the police and central forces managed to get Abhishek Banerjee out of there.

He was then taken straight to a private hospital in Kolkata. The state's former CM and Trinamool chief, Mamata Banerjee, along with other party leaders, also reached the hospital.

But Mamata alleged that no treatment was being provided at that hospital. Abhishek Banerjee was first taken to the emergency department in a wheelchair, but he was brought out just a short while later. Right after that, Mamata complained,“No treatment is happening here. Orders have come from the top not to provide treatment. That's why we are shifting him from here.”

Following this, Abhishek was taken to another hospital in Minto Park. However, he was discharged from there at night as well.