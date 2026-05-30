Dubai Police Arrest 8 In Dh12-Million Oud Theft, Including Woman Posing As Princess
- By: Poojaraj Maniyeri | Yasmin Hussein
Dubai Police arrested eight suspects after they allegedly stole a rare luxury oud valued at Dh12 million. The arrest took place within 12 hours. The group included a woman accused of impersonating a princess as part of the scheme.
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Here's how the crime unfolded:
- Two suspects went to a shop selling oud and claimed that there is a princess who wants to buy the rare luxury product.
Within a few days, the merchant prepared the oud, contacted the two and asked to meet the princess.The gang prepared a villa with bodyguards and prepared a fancy reception for the merchant who brought the oud in bags.
They asked the merchant to wait for some time, then managed to replace the original oud in the merchant's bags with woodThe next day, the merchant tried to contact them, but their phones were shut down
The police first arrested four suspects, issued a red notice for the other four, and soon after nabbed them too.ALSO READ
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