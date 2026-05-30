Fernandez Usurps Favourites In Italian Motogp Sprint Race

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Scarperia e San Piero: Spain's Raul Fernandez sped to a surprise win ahead of favourites Jorge Martin and Fabio Di Giannantonio in the Italian MotoGP sprint race at Mugello on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Aprilia-Trackhouse rider started on the front row of the grid between championship leader Marco Bezzecchi and Martin and claimed the first sprint win of his career.

Aprilia's Bezzecchi was fourth ahead of defending world champion Marc Marquez of Ducati who was returning after shoulder surgery and a broken foot in a spectacular crash at the French MotoGP earlier this month.

Home hope Bezzecchi, who leads teammate Martin and Di Giannantonio in the overall standings, will start from pole for Sunday's race.

