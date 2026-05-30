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Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Philippine Foreign Secretary

Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Philippine Foreign Secretary


2026-05-30 02:17:25
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received a phone call on Saturday from the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines Maria Theresa P. Lazaro.

During the call, they discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen and enhance those ties, in addition to several issues of mutual interest.

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Gulf Times

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