Amit Shah Chairs Gujarat Security Review, Focuses On India-Pak Border

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a security review meeting in Gujarat's Bhuj, focusing on security-related issues concerning the border and coastal districts of Gujarat situated along the India-Pakistan Border (IPB).

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, the Chief Secretary, DGP, Gujarat, along with other senior state government officials, as well as the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of Kutch, Vav-Tharad, and Patan were present in the meeting. With a view to achieving more robust and comprehensive border management, the meeting focused on the challenges, threats, and emerging concerns in these border areas along the India-Pakistan Border, and emphasised the active and effective role of the state government, particularly the DMs and SPs, in this regard, a release said.

'Zero Infiltration' Achieved in Gujarat

During the meeting, Shah said that border fencing, maritime border security, and the strong political will of the state government have brought about a significant transformation in Gujarat's security landscape. This has resulted in the complete cessation of infiltration into the state and smuggling on the border.

Directives for Local Administration

He emphasised that a zero-tolerance approach should be adopted towards all unauthorised encroachments within the 0-15 km belt along the international border, and efforts should be made to eliminate them. He also stressed the need to maintain a close watch on centres of radicalisation in border areas.

Amit Shah said that District Magistrates must strictly monitor and regularly report on demographic changes occurring in border districts. He stated that reverse migration happening in border areas due to the establishment of industrial units is a welcome development.

Shah said that everyone, from the police station to the patwari, should work in unison to ensure the deportation of already settled illegal infiltrators. He said that the local administrations should formulate SOPs for specific challenges and requirements of each border district, to ensure identification of existing infiltrators and threats related to drones and narcotics.

Combating Financial Crimes and Enhancing Coordination

Union Home Minister said that Security Coordination Groups should be formed in every district, comprising the BSF, Coast Guard, Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Lead Bank Manager. He said that the responsibility for the effective enforcement of Income Tax, anti-money laundering, and Customs laws should rest with the District Magistrate (DM), Superintendent of Police (SP), and Inspector General (IG), Border Range.

Amit Shah emphasised the need to maintain strict vigil over hawala transactions, financial dealings, mule accounts, shell companies, suspicious vehicles, and GST collections in border districts. He stated that agencies combating financial crimes should strictly be kept apprised regarding border areas, and that the Income Tax Department, in collaboration with the RBI, should conduct extensive survey campaigns.

Coastal Security and Border Village Development

Union Home Minister said that, given the proximity to the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), there is a need to prioritise coastal security and ensure effective coordination with the Indian Coast Guard.

He further directed that, alongside the 'Vibrant Villages' initiative, 100% saturation of every scheme, both of the Central and State governments, must be ensured in the border villages.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)