Abhishek Banerjee Attacked In Bengal, Alleges Murder Attempt By BJP

A political storm erupted in West Bengal on Saturday after Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked during his visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district to meet families affected by post-poll violence, triggering strong reactions from opposition leaders across parties and a fresh political confrontation between the TMC and the BJP. Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the attack was "BJP-sponsored" and claimed there was an attempt to kill him, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the incident and appealed for peace.

The TMC leader was allegedly attacked with bricks, stones and eggs during his visit to Sonarpur, where he had gone to meet the family of Sanju Karmakar, who the party alleged was killed by "BJP-backed miscreants" in post-poll violence.

'They Wanted to Kill Me': Abhishek Banerjee

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Banerjee alleged a deliberate security lapse and accused authorities of allowing the violence to continue. "They wanted to kill me. The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the High Court know about this. We will also let the Governor know about this. I will definitely move to court," Banerjee said.

"It's all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn't even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen," he added.

Banerjee further alleged that despite security personnel informing their seniors, no adequate force arrived at the spot. "If the two security officials posted with me are reporting the incident to their superiors, yet no force is arriving, then it's clear that the higher authorities want this incident to continue. We have everything recorded. We will go to court. I will go up to the Supreme Court to fight this case," he said.

Describing the incident, Banerjee alleged that bricks, stones and eggs were hurled at him and claimed he sustained injuries. "They hit my eye with a brick, and I can't open my eye. I was wearing a helmet, otherwise my head would have been split in two. You can make my body fall, but my resolve is strong and stronger; the passion and enthusiasm are still there, and this head won't bow down," he alleged.

TMC Blames BJP for 'Lynch' Attack

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), in a post on X, alleged that Banerjee was "lynched and attacked" by BJP supporters and accused the BJP of promoting violence in Bengal. "The true face of BJP Bengal's politics stands exposed. The attack on our National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee today is yet another reminder of how rapidly law and order has deteriorated," the party said.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also reacted sharply, targeting the BJP over the alleged attack. "RULERS BECAME KILLERS -- shame on you BJP," Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X.

TMC leader Derek O' Brien also slammed the Centre and asked why Abhishek Banerjee's security "was withdrawn". "What is happening now in Bengal. The Lok Sabha Leader of the second largest Opposition party @AITCofficial went to visit the family of a person murdered by BJP in post poll violence. @abhishekaitc was lynched and attacked by a few BJP supporters. Life at risk. Where are the police? Why was security withdrawn on the day of counting? Let the Home Minister answer," he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, TMC Spokesperson Sudip Raha stated that Banerjee is under the treatment of doctors and termed the incident "a black day for democracy". "He (Abhishek Banerjee) is under the treatment of doctors. They are taking care of him. What has happened is a black day for democracy. We have seen what has happened. He is not only an MP. He is our parliamentary party leader... If he is not safe in BJP BJP-ruled state, then how will they ensure the safety of common people... This is a shame..." Raha said.

Opposition Leaders Condemn 'Assault on Democracy'

The political row further intensified with several opposition leaders condemning the incident, while also questioning the violence and security lapse in the state.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the incident, saying political differences could never justify violence. "Strongly condemn the shocking attack on MP Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur... The deliberate lack of adequate police protection for a prominent Opposition leader speaks volumes about the BJP's politics of vendetta and persecution The Government of West Bengal and the Union Government must ensure security for all Opposition leaders and take immediate steps to prevent such attacks," Kharge said in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also condemned the incident, terming it "utterly reprehensible". "The attack on MP Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur is utterly reprehensible. An attack on a Member of Parliament is not merely an assault on one individual--it is an assault on the very people who elected him, and on the democracy that is our shared legacy," Gandhi said in a post on X. "This is the ugly face of the BJP's politics of revenge. Political differences can never justify violence," he added, while urging both the Centre and the West Bengal government to ensure the safety of public representatives.

Separately, while condemning the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged a conspiracy behind the lack of police arrangements. "By orchestrating a murderous attack on Abhishek Banerjee, the BJP has proven it is capable of nothing but hate-filled and violent politics," Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray termed the attack a worrying sign for democracy and questioned the law-and-order situation. "The attack on Abhishek Banerjee, a Member of Parliament, is a signal to the world of how democracy has virtually been ended in our country. Law and order is either not purposefully in control, or is beyond control," Aaditya Thackeray said in a post on X. "If the safety of MPs cannot be assured, what is the world going to look at this as? Investors? Tourists?" he added.

BJP and Other Leaders Respond

Meanwhile, amid all the criticism by the TMC and other opposition parties, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said political leaders should reflect on why people react strongly against them. However, he added that no one should resort to violence. "We have seen in Delhi that the leaders of Delhi who were previously Chief Ministers would get attacks staged on themselves... They should have the police take action. The police provided protection. This becomes a subject for self-reflection on what we have done that wherever they go, people call them thieves... No one should take the law into their own hands," Poonawalla said.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar condemned the incident but appealed to the public not to take law and order into their own hands. "I condemn this incident. I appeal to the public to not take law and order in their own hands... The public of Bengal is furious against the TMC and Abhishek Banerjee... We need to improve Bengal... We need to make the politics of Bengal violence free... I appeal to the public to maintain peace and trust law and order," Majumdar told ANI.

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said political violence in Bengal must stop, alleging that a culture of hooliganism had continued irrespective of the party in power. "Look, the culture they have established in Bengal--they are now becoming victims of that very culture themselves. The hooliganism that the TMC party used to engage in is now being done by the BJP. It is the same thing. The era of hooliganism we witnessed under the TMC in Bengal hasn't ended; it is still continuing. I am saying that all of this should stop," Chowdhury said.

Regarding the attack, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mustafizur Rahman Rana said the Trinamool leader will have to suffer the consequences for whatever sins it has committed against the people in the last fifteen years. "Being a people's representative, we do not support this. But whatever the Trinamool Congress has done in the last fifteen years, whatever sins it has committed against the people, every Trinamool leader will have to suffer the consequences for that. This is just one example...We would request the new government not to repeat the culture that the TMC brought," Rana said.

Later, Banerjee was shifted to Belle Vue Hospital in Kolkata following the incident. He had earlier left Apollo Hospital along with Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)